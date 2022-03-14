 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Seann Tre Mackey, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), felon in possession of a firearm (habitual offender), eluding -- second offense (habitual offender), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, eluding; sentenced March 9, 15 years prison.

Jeffrey Charles VanEldik, 24, Oto, Iowa, second-degree burglary, sentenced March 9, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Christian Ray Haag, 41, Sioux City, second-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced March 8, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge James Daane

Rodrigo Manuel Robles, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 3, 10 years prison.

