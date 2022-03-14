Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Seann Tre Mackey, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), felon in possession of a firearm (habitual offender), eluding -- second offense (habitual offender), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, eluding; sentenced March 9, 15 years prison.
Jeffrey Charles VanEldik, 24, Oto, Iowa, second-degree burglary, sentenced March 9, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Christian Ray Haag, 41, Sioux City, second-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced March 8, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Rodrigo Manuel Robles, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 3, 10 years prison.