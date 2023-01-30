 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane

Madilyne Janelle Bishop, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, second-degree criminal mischief, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 27, deferred judgment and probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Santos Valesco Harvey, 39, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, sentenced Jan. 26, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Cody William Ray, 37, Washta, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Leon Dean Bearshield, 49, Sioux City, child endangerment causing bodily injury (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Jan. 23, 15 years prison.

Jamiah Alexander Burton, 28, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, two days jail on possession and OWI charges.

David Huf, 48, Glen Ullin, North Dakota, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Thomas Dewayne Kinart, 59, Missouri Valley, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

