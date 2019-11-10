Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Yassin Shume Abdi, 36, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced Nov. 1, deferred judgment, three years probation on one count, 60 days jail on second count.
Daniel Payson Ayers, 32, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 3, two years prison suspended, one year probation.
Manuel Bayona, 33, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 6, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jonathan Elmer Klein, 18, Sioux City, trafficking in stolen weapons; sentenced Nov. 6, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Marcus Andrew Kluver, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 6, five years prison.
Sandra Price, 52, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 6, two years prison suspended on child endangerment charge, two days jail for OWI, two years probation.
Alice Leigh Brownrigg, 43, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 1, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Joshua Cousineau, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Nov. 4, seven years prison.
Tray Michael Kucera, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, child endangerment (two counts); sentenced Nov. 4, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Michael Lee Geesaman, 42, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Nov. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Carrie Ann Rollmann, 47, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Dalton Connor Frazee, 18, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.