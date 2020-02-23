You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Thomas Michael Abbe, 58, Sioux City, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Feb. 20, probation revoked, five years prison.

Travis William Bursell, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 20, five years prison.

Marquise Lorenzo Fields, 36, Sioux City, forgery, identity theft (two counts); sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison.

Shane Richard Nielsen, 49, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 20, 10 years prison suspended three years probation.

Gabriel Ortega Jr., 39, Sioux City, willful injury, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison.

Justin Matthew Pena, 20, Sioux City, second-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony (two counts); sentenced Feb. 18, 15 years prison.

Shantweela Mirtala Reyes, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, eluding, second-degree theft (all with habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 19, 15 years prison.

Rodrigo Manuel Robles, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced Feb. 17, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Danny Schmieder, 45, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison.

Celeste Arianne Seaton, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison.

Travis Thomas Weber, 33, Moville, Iowa, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 19, 15 years prison.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Lawrence Charles Hendershot, 34, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense, false imprisonment; sentenced Jan. 23, 120 days jail, one year probation.

