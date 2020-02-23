Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Thomas Michael Abbe, 58, Sioux City, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Feb. 20, probation revoked, five years prison.
Travis William Bursell, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 20, five years prison.
Marquise Lorenzo Fields, 36, Sioux City, forgery, identity theft (two counts); sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison.
Shane Richard Nielsen, 49, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 20, 10 years prison suspended three years probation.
Gabriel Ortega Jr., 39, Sioux City, willful injury, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison.
Justin Matthew Pena, 20, Sioux City, second-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony (two counts); sentenced Feb. 18, 15 years prison.
Shantweela Mirtala Reyes, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, eluding, second-degree theft (all with habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 19, 15 years prison.
Rodrigo Manuel Robles, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced Feb. 17, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Danny Schmieder, 45, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison.
Celeste Arianne Seaton, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison.
Travis Thomas Weber, 33, Moville, Iowa, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 19, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Lawrence Charles Hendershot, 34, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense, false imprisonment; sentenced Jan. 23, 120 days jail, one year probation.