Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Michael Warren Merril, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Tomas Sanchez, 24, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced April 13, five years prison.

Cody Shaid Morris, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Irene Ruth Fourkiller, 45, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced April 12, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jose Manuel Negron, 51, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 13, 10 years prison.

Dedrick Daquan Damonde Hunt, 28, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband, failure to register as a sex offender; sentenced April 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 33, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband; sentenced April 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Christian Lee Luhr, 28, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Margarita Rene Vega, 34, Sioux City, second-degree theft, assault on a peace officer; sentenced April 11, deferred judgment, two years probation for theft, two days jail for assault.

