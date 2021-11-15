 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Allen Clair Weitzel Jr., 30, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), eluding (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Nov. 8, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jason Funk, 38, Sioux City, attempted second-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jason Michael Haire Jr., 17, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 8, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Pablo Rogelio Marchessini, 35, Sibley, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Nov. 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Hope Latasha Doenhoefer, 31, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 10, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

