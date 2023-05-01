Before Judge Roger Sailer
Rodney Lamard Hall, 30, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation on gun charge, 10 days jail on drug charge.
Shane Michael Benson, 50, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Samara Alyana Medina, 18, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced April 24, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Shyvonne Lynne Thomas, 26, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jonas Henry Walker Jr., 26, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced April 24, five years prison.