Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Colleen Kaye McCallister, 50, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 20, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Mayra Linnette Ledezma, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Oct. 20, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Alexander William Harper, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Oct. 20, 20 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Travis Dean Mace, 35, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Noveneen Mori, 33, Sioux City, lottery theft; sentenced Oct. 19; deferred judgment, two years probation.
Curtis Eugene Underwood, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Heidi Jo Anderson, 41, Sioux Falls, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 13, 250 days jail.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Troy Dwight Boykin, 25, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Chance Rebel Nielsen, 22, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Oct. 15, deferred judgment, two years probation.