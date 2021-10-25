 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Colleen Kaye McCallister, 50, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 20, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Mayra Linnette Ledezma, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Oct. 20, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Alexander William Harper, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Oct. 20, 20 years prison suspended, three years probation.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Travis Dean Mace, 35, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Noveneen Mori, 33, Sioux City, lottery theft; sentenced Oct. 19; deferred judgment, two years probation.

Curtis Eugene Underwood, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Heidi Jo Anderson, 41, Sioux Falls, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 13, 250 days jail.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Troy Dwight Boykin, 25, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

People are also reading…

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Chance Rebel Nielsen, 22, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Oct. 15, deferred judgment, two years probation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News