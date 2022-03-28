 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Patrick Nivelle Collins, 45, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 24, five years prison, two years probation.

Travis Allen Caskey, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced March 24, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Bradley Joseph Gregg, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Angel Aneudi Otero-Rodriguez, 29, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on introduction charge, 30 days jail on possession charge.

Nome Nick Chandy, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Katie Jo Ward, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Jose Manuel, 28, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced March 10, two years prison.

Madison Marie Selzer, 34, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Alden James Miera, 35, Sioux City, eluding, failure to appear; sentenced March 11, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Tracy Lee Peterson, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced March 22, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jayson Wade Taylor, 31, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced March 15, two years prison.

Jordan Hills, 18, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced March 17, deferred judgment, three years probation on possession charge, 10 days jail for prescription drug charge.

Newton Gerald Dale, 35, Walthill, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Larry John Snyder, 41, Hinton, Iowa, eluding, driving while license barred; sentenced March 11, 30 days jail.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Anthony Ernest Robinson, 30, Omaha, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced March 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Ronnie Sexton, 47, Sioux Falls, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced March 21, five years prison.

Cal Emanuel Stolpe, 62, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced March 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Michael Parker, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge James Daane

Tiffany Lapora, 27, Sioux City, criminal trespassing, serious assault; sentenced Jan. 26, 20 days jail.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Michael Anthony Nole, 32, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced March 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

