Latest Woodbury County Court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Derek Sebastian Hovland, 45, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 22, five years prison.
Doua Mee Lor, 36, Sioux City, third degree burglary; sentenced July 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Lawrence Steven Bassette, 36, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced July 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Cody Jacob Conyers, 27, Onawa, Iowa, willful injury; sentenced July 28, 10 years prison.
Kevin Michael Markee, 29, Elk Point, South Dakota, eluding; sentenced July 29, two years prison.
Pablo Humberto Elias-Lopez, 30, Sioux City; sentenced July 29, five years prison.
Devin James Glascock, 29, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced July 26, five years prison.
Donna Hartnett, 44, South Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced July 29, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Roy Venegas De La Cruz, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 29, five years prison, three years probation.
Jeremy Lee Black, 32, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced July 28, 10 years prison.
Javen D'Ante Mobley, 25, Sioux City, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser; sentenced July 20, five years prison.
Douglas Eugene Cook, 31, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced July 9, 10 days jail, one year probation.
Jacob Clinton Lammers, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 1, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Shaun Smith, 43, Sioux City, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, domestic abuse assault; sentenced July 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation on child endangerment charge, 60 days jail for domestic abuse.
Paul William Thomas, 47, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 20, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Aidan Lee Wabashaw, 18, Omaha, second-degree robbery (three counts); sentenced July 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Christopher Robert Moyle, 42, Mapleton, Iowa, possession of explosives, domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment; sentenced June 29, two years prison.