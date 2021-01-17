Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Frederick Ervin Little, 33, Yankton, South Dakota, first-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 12, 10 years prison.
Nathaniel Earlwin Frazier, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.
Tonya Lee Bowdre, 38, Davenport, Iowa, forgery; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.
Jessica Lynn Borders, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 8, 10 years prison.
Danielle Rose Tuttle, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 7, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kevin Dalton, 50, Sioux City, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault displaying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Jan. 7, 10 years prison.