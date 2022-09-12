Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.
Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI.
Dillon Robert Huck, 30, Oto, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 1, 10 years prison.
Dawn Marie Hawkins, 52, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 1, 10 years prison.