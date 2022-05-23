Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Adriana Berenice Sanchez, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), first-degree theft (habitual offender); sentenced May 18, 15 years prison.
Lawrence Nicholas Garcia, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced May 18, five years prison.
Samantha Lynn Phillips, 34, Walthill, Nebraska, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ethan William Scofield, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced May 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Tarina Joh Parker, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 13, 10 years prison.