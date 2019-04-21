{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Patrick Tott

Cletus Antoine Armell, 47, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced April 4, 90 days jail.

Naomi Avila Rodriguez, 23, South Sioux City, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced April 11, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jose Felix Vasquez, 27, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced April 15, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Justin Dean Wilde, 40, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced April 18, 10 years prison.

Stephanie Sussanne Smith, 24, Ida Grove, Iowa, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 15, deferred judgment, two years probation, seven days jail on possession charge.

Melissa Edwards, 46, Sioux City, forgery, probation violation; sentenced April 15, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Keniesha Grace Harris, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 18, five years prison.

