Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison.
Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced May 25, probation revoked, five years prison.
Dominic Chavez, 18, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery; sentenced May 23, 10 years prison.
Vanessa Juanita Hernandez, 28, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced May 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Kyle Edward McFarland, 27, Sioux City, escape from custody, special sentence violation; sentenced May 18, seven years prison.
People are also reading…
David Marshall Gifford, 24, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced May 18, seven years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Paulo Benavente, 31, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 18, two years prison suspended for child endangerment, 20 days jail for OWI, possession, two years probation.