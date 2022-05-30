 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Tod Deck

Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison.

Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced May 25, probation revoked, five years prison.

Dominic Chavez, 18, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery; sentenced May 23, 10 years prison.

Vanessa Juanita Hernandez, 28, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced May 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Kyle Edward McFarland, 27, Sioux City, escape from custody, special sentence violation; sentenced May 18, seven years prison.

People are also reading…

David Marshall Gifford, 24, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced May 18, seven years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Paulo Benavente, 31, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 18, two years prison suspended for child endangerment, 20 days jail for OWI, possession, two years probation.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News