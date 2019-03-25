Try 3 months for $3
Before Judge Patrick Tott

Ginger Ann Hewitt, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Steven M. Morlan, 26, Council Bluffs, second-degree theft; sentenced March 18, five years prison.

Victor Hugo Chavez, 38, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced March 15, 150 days jail.

Jared Craven, 21, Lawton, Iowa, forgery; sentenced March 14, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Terry Norman Jones, 48, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced March 7, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

