Before Judge Patrick Tott
Ginger Ann Hewitt, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Steven M. Morlan, 26, Council Bluffs, second-degree theft; sentenced March 18, five years prison.
Victor Hugo Chavez, 38, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced March 15, 150 days jail.
Jared Craven, 21, Lawton, Iowa, forgery; sentenced March 14, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Terry Norman Jones, 48, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced March 7, two years prison suspended, one year probation.