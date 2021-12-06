 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Tod Deck

Rolando Polendo, 39, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 2, five years prison.

Nathan Jacob Chester, 25, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 2, deferred judgment, three years probation.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Michael Eugene Rydstrom, 55, Sergeant Bluff, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 30, 10 years prison.

Justin Dakota Blackbird, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 30, 10 years prison.

Andrea Leticia Villeda, 22, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 2, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Thomas Nathan Keller, 39, Council Bluffs, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tuba Christmas players perform Joy to the World

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News