Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Rolando Polendo, 39, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 2, five years prison.
Nathan Jacob Chester, 25, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 2, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Michael Eugene Rydstrom, 55, Sergeant Bluff, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 30, 10 years prison.
Justin Dakota Blackbird, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 30, 10 years prison.
Andrea Leticia Villeda, 22, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 2, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Thomas Nathan Keller, 39, Council Bluffs, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison.