Before Judge Zachary Hindman Richard Dean Seger Jr., 38, Sioux City, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary; sentenced July 25, five years prison.
Dennis Lane Lawson, 22, Le Mars, Iowa, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced July 25, five years prison suspended, four years probation. Johnathan Michael Medina, 22, Sergeant Bluff, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced July 25, probation revoked, 15 years prison.
Jason Eugene Powers, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Wade Michael Silbernagel, 24, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced July 22, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Randy Joe Hall Jr., 35, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced July 23, five years prison. Kori Rae Groves, 34, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced July 23, 15 days jail, two years probation.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charges: assault with intent to sexually abuse, burglary 3rd. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charges: possession of marijuana, carrying concealed or dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, serious eluding. Bond amount: $8,000.
Date booked: 7/19/2019. Charges: OWI 3rd, driving with a suspended license. Bond amount: $3,500.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charges: burglary 2nd, theft 2nd, criminal mischief, hold for Tennessee. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 7/19/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $15,000.
Date booked: 7/21/2019. Charge: serious domestic assault. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/21/2019. Charge: burglary 2nd. Bond amount: $7,500.
Date booked: 7/20/2019. Charge: vehicle burglary 3rd. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $6,000.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charges: probation violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $7,300.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charges: theft 4th, interference with official acts, failure to obey police officer, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $13,600.
Date booked: 7/21/2019. Charges: parole violation, OWI 4th, driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charges: probation violation, drug possession. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 7/23/2019. Charges: absence from custody, no vehicle insurance, driving with a suspended license. Bond amount: $2,600.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charge: aggravated domestic assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
