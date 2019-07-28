{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Richard Dean Seger Jr., 38, Sioux City, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary; sentenced July 25, five years prison.

Dennis Lane Lawson, 22, Le Mars, Iowa, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced July 25, five years prison suspended, four years probation.

Johnathan Michael Medina, 22, Sergeant Bluff, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced July 25, probation revoked, 15 years prison.

Jason Eugene Powers, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Wade Michael Silbernagel, 24, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced July 22, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 35, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced July 23, five years prison.

Kori Rae Groves, 34, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced July 23, 15 days jail, two years probation.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Ulises Alvarado
+18 
+18 
Drew Jacob Bomgaars
+18 
+18 
Justin Paul Bringman
+18 
+18 
Elliott Welden Buffalochief
+18 
+18 
Gary Lynn Dains, Jr.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments