Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Anthony Earl Goodshield, 35, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Nov. 13, 15 years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jesus Edwardo Giron, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced Nov. 9, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Darrell Allen Wait, 35, Thornton, Colorado, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison.

