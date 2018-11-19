Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Anthony Earl Goodshield, 35, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Nov. 13, 15 years prison.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Jesus Edwardo Giron, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced Nov. 9, probation revoked, 10 years prison.
Darrell Allen Wait, 35, Thornton, Colorado, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison.