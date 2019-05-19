{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Julie Schumacher

Michael Robert Vanderveen, 34, Sioux City, sex offender residing within 2,000 feet of a school or child care facility -- second offense; sentenced May 16, five years prison.

Darian Kane Thomas, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 16, five years prison.

Nyayang Kang Rang, 18, Sioux City, assault causing serious injury; sentenced May 16, deferred judgment, four years probation.

Nikolas Alexander James Saul, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 15, five years prison suspended, four year probation.

Jason Scott Jacobs, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 14, five years prison.

Amber Delores Randol, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced May 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jeffrey Edward Sorsen, 60, Omaha, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation, credit seven days jail on possession charge.

Daniel R. Alfaro, 27, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced May 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments