Before Judge Julie Schumacher
Michael Robert Vanderveen, 34, Sioux City, sex offender residing within 2,000 feet of a school or child care facility -- second offense; sentenced May 16, five years prison.
Darian Kane Thomas, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 16, five years prison.
Nyayang Kang Rang, 18, Sioux City, assault causing serious injury; sentenced May 16, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Nikolas Alexander James Saul, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 15, five years prison suspended, four year probation.
Jason Scott Jacobs, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 14, five years prison.
Amber Delores Randol, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced May 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jeffrey Edward Sorsen, 60, Omaha, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation, credit seven days jail on possession charge.
Daniel R. Alfaro, 27, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced May 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.