Latest Woodbury County court report
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Mark Alan Cleveland, 37, Winnebago, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation for possession with intent charge, five days jail on each of two remaining charges.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Alexandra Sparkle Sommers, 31, Omaha, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding, interference with official acts; sentenced July 2, 10 years prison.

