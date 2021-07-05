Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Mark Alan Cleveland, 37, Winnebago, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation for possession with intent charge, five days jail on each of two remaining charges.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Alexandra Sparkle Sommers, 31, Omaha, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding, interference with official acts; sentenced July 2, 10 years prison.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
