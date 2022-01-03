 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Dustin Richard Big Eagle, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts), failure to appear; sentenced Dec. 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Delbert Lewis Demarce Sr., 54, Sioux City, providing false information as a sex offender -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Dec. 28, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Dylan Taylor Hutchison, 35, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Dec. 28, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Joseph Eugene Jacobson, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jaden Cameron Cline, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 27, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Gabriel Francis James Freemont, 35, Fort Dodge, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 28, five years prison.

