Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Andrea Selina Mace, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 7, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Simon Chieng, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 7, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Charles Lee Young, 31, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 3, five years prison.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Sesar Diaz, 34, Sioux City, child endangerment, assault causing bodily injury; sentenced Aug. 31, two years prison suspended on child endangerment, 20 days jail for assault, two years probation.

Terrell Riley Whitebear, 19, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, aggravated assault; sentenced Sept. 8, 10 years prison.

Jaron James Rose, 24, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 31, five years suspended, three years probation.

Chadwick E. Dale Jr., 25, Sioux City, aggravated theft -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

