Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Cedrick Lawson Jr., 32, Rayville, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 6, two days jail.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Dahvriel Rhone, 30, Dubuque, Iowa, eluding, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 2, 20 years prison.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Angela Marie Duncan, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

