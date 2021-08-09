Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Cedrick Lawson Jr., 32, Rayville, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 6, two days jail.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Dahvriel Rhone, 30, Dubuque, Iowa, eluding, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 2, 20 years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Angela Marie Duncan, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
