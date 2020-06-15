You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Clint William Atkins, 43, Homer, Nebraska, second-degree theft; sentenced June 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Tiana Eliza Kissinger, 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft, assault on a peace officer; sentenced June 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation on theft charge, 90 days jail for assault.

Collin Jason Treadway, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation on delivery charge, two days jail on possession charge.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 56, North Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 15, five years prison.

