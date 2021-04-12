Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Juan Andres Alvarez, 26, Sioux City, willful injury (habitual offender enhancement), third-degree burglary; sentenced April 6, 15 years prison.
Joseph Robert Bendixen, 24, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced April 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
David Lee Devall, 43, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), drug tax stamp violation (habitual offender enhancement), possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 5, 15 years prison.
Carlos Gustavo Mendoza Gonzalez, 38, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 6, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Crystal Dawn Livingston, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 5, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Mitchell Dean Leroy Marsh, 30, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 6, 90 days jail for OWI, five years prison suspended, three years probation on drug charge.
Ricki Lorraine Shear, 19, Sioux City, lottery theft; sentenced April 2, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Breanna Jane Ten Clay, 23, Orange City, Iowa, identity theft; sentenced April 5, two years prison.
Thomas Chad Watkins, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced April 1, five days jail for OWI, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge.