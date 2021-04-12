 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Juan Andres Alvarez, 26, Sioux City, willful injury (habitual offender enhancement), third-degree burglary; sentenced April 6, 15 years prison.

Joseph Robert Bendixen, 24, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced April 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

David Lee Devall, 43, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), drug tax stamp violation (habitual offender enhancement), possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 5, 15 years prison.

Carlos Gustavo Mendoza Gonzalez, 38, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 6, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Crystal Dawn Livingston, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 5, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Mitchell Dean Leroy Marsh, 30, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 6, 90 days jail for OWI, five years prison suspended, three years probation on drug charge.

Ricki Lorraine Shear, 19, Sioux City, lottery theft; sentenced April 2, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Breanna Jane Ten Clay, 23, Orange City, Iowa, identity theft; sentenced April 5, two years prison.

Thomas Chad Watkins, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced April 1, five days jail for OWI, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge.

