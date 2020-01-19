Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Ronald Andrew Vandom, 49, Remsen, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 16, 17 years prison.

Wade Alexander Dohrman, 26, Norfolk, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Jan. 16, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Kyle Eugene Baldridge, 35, Sioux City, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 16, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kevin Ignitious Kennedy, 62, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 15, 30 days jail, two years probation.

Byson Madrid Miller, 26, Walthill, Nebraska, neglect of a dependent person, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 13, deferred judgment on neglect charge, 20 days on OWI, two years probation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Michael Quezada Sierra, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 14, five years prison suspended, three years probation.