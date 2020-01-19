Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Ronald Andrew Vandom, 49, Remsen, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 16, 17 years prison.
Wade Alexander Dohrman, 26, Norfolk, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Jan. 16, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Kyle Eugene Baldridge, 35, Sioux City, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 16, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kevin Ignitious Kennedy, 62, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 15, 30 days jail, two years probation.
Byson Madrid Miller, 26, Walthill, Nebraska, neglect of a dependent person, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 13, deferred judgment on neglect charge, 20 days on OWI, two years probation.
Joseph Michael Quezada Sierra, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 14, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Markese Smith, 31, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 16, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Matthew Frederick Spreng, 25, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 13, five years prison.
Cordaro Dexter Whitsel, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 13, five years prison.