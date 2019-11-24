Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Jordan Gregory Case, 22, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Lucas Kyle Daniels, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Nov. 20, five years prison.
Charles Leroy Fox, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 14, five years prison.
Schylar Lynn Hamar, 34, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Nov. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Tammy Jo Heth, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband; sentenced Nov. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation on contraband charge, five days jail on drug charge.
You have free articles remaining.
Michaela Ashley Robinson, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 18, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
William Raney Sisemore, 33, Sioux City, forgery, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation on forgery charge, two days jail on possession charge.