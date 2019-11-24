You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
date 2019-11-24

Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Jordan Gregory Case, 22, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Lucas Kyle Daniels, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Nov. 20, five years prison.

Charles Leroy Fox, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 14, five years prison.

[Read more sentencing reports issued this month in Woodbury County.]

Schylar Lynn Hamar, 34, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Nov. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Tammy Jo Heth, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband; sentenced Nov. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation on contraband charge, five days jail on drug charge.

Michaela Ashley Robinson, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 18, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

William Raney Sisemore, 33, Sioux City, forgery, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation on forgery charge, two days jail on possession charge.

Latest Woodbury County court report
