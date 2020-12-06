 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Cody Duane Clark, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 2, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Terence Allen Brown, 43, Sioux City, willful injury, domestic abuse assault -- strangulation causing a serious injury; sentenced Dec. 2, 15 years prison.

Franklin Alfredo Benites Garcia, 26, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 2, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Eric Douglas Curtis, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Alejandro Edwin Espinosa Reynolds, 25, Jacksonville, North Carolina, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 24, five years prison.

Corderro Saul Hemmelman, 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 30, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Joshua Lee Ochoa, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 24, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jonathan Aranda Solix, 33, Sioux City, forgery, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Dec. 1, five years prison.

Maya Tasina White, 27, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 19, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Azriel Isaiah Romo, 17, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 12, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Kevin James Busch, 49, Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Darrin Frank Griffen Blachnik, 29, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Nov. 18, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Raymond John Lalumendre, 54, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Nov. 23, 15 years prison.

Gary Michael Shults, 60, Sioux City, forgery, first-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 17, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

