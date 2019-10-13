Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Nancy B. Aldana, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 10, 10 years prison.

Darrian Kelly, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Calvin Royal, 24, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband; sentenced Oct. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Emerson David MacClure, 19, Moorhead, Iowa, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 10, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

Vincent Lee Jones, 31, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 8, 90 days jail.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Rhianna Jayne Fuller, 24, South Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Steven James Redbuffalo Jr., 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

