Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen Nancy B. Aldana, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 10, 10 years prison.
Darrian Kelly, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Calvin Royal, 24, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband; sentenced Oct. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Emerson David MacClure, 19, Moorhead, Iowa, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 10, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
Vincent Lee Jones, 31, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 8, 90 days jail. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Rhianna Jayne Fuller, 24, South Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Steven James Redbuffalo Jr., 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charges: driving while barred, harassment. Bond amount: $3,500.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, absence from custody, contempt of court, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $24,500.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: theft, criminal mischief. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: parole violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $24,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/4/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance. Bond amount: $15,000.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, drug tax stamp. Bond amount: $35,000.
Date booked: 10/4/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: aggravated harassment, probation violation. Bond amount: $8,000.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charges: absence from custody, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/5/2019. Charge: no contact order. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: probation violation, driving with suspended license, reckless driving, speeding, no vehicle insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, contempt of court. Bond amount: $9,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: serious assault, simple assault, criminal mischief. Bond amount: $7,500.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charges: assault with bodily injury, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $3,300.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charges: carrying weapon, possession of drugs, hold for U.S. Marshal, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 10/5/2019. Charges: parole violation, simple domestic assault. Bond amount: $26,000.
Date booked: 10/5/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/9/2019. Charges: domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $10,600.
