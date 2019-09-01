Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer Tamika Ann Milon, 18, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Aug. 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Raymundo Topete-Pena, 37, Hawarden, Iowa, forgery; sentenced Aug. 15, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Abraham Godina Garcia, 20, Dakota City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 28, deferred judgment, two years probation. Gage Lucan Chacon, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Date booked: 8/22/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/26/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, drug possession, hold for South Dakota. Bond amount: $13,000.
Date booked: 8/26/2019. Charge: no contact order. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/27/2019. Charges: forgery (checks), theft. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/25/2019. Charge: felony domestic assault. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/23/2019. Charges: carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, serious police assault, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/23/2019. Charge: OWI 4th, driving while barred. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charge: driving while barred. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/23/2019. Charges: OWI, driving with suspended license. Bond amount: 5,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charges: unauthorized use C.C., theft 3rd, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $12,500.
Date booked: 8/26/2019. Charge: felony domestic assault. Bond amount: $7,500.
Date booked: 8/22/2019. Charges: forgery, theft. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/22/2019. Charges: fraudulent practices, theft. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/27/2019. Charges: vehicular homicide, OWI. Bond amount: $50,000.
Date booked: 8/28/2019. Charges: theft, serious eluding, driving with suspended license, speeding. Bond amount: $6,600.
Date booked: 8/25/2019. Charges: probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $10,500.
Conner Layton Lund, 22, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 19, five years prison. Jaidyn Kelly Jean Martin, 19, Sioux City, child endangerment, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Aug. 7, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Briar Richard Merrick, 26, Walthill, Nebraska, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony; sentenced Aug. 27, 15 years prison.
Date booked: 8/16/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: absence from custody, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charge: driving with suspended license. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charges: possession of marijuana, prescription possession, open container. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/18/2019. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: serious eluding, harassment, parole violation. Bond amount: $2,600.
Date booked: 8/18/2019. Charges: trafficking stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/16/2019. Charge: theft 3rd. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: vehicle burglary 3rd, operating without owners consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft 5th. Bond amount: $12,000.
Date booked: 8/19/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charges: driving while barred, no vehicle insurance, driving with suspended license, operating without registration. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: theft 2nd, theft 5th, criminal trespass, driving with suspended license, possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, prescription possession. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/21/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, FTC with court order. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/19/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/18/2019. Charges: OWI, driving with revoked license. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: driving while barred, no vehicle insurance. Bond amount: $2,300.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Candice L. Steffens, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison. Isaac Gordon Petersen, 34, Sioux City, child endangerment (two counts), operating while intoxicated; sentenced Aug. 23, two years prison suspended, two years probation on child endangerment charges, 30 days jail for OWI. Before Judge John Ackerman Jeffrey William Divis, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 26, five years prison. Aaron Lee Wolfe, 57, Sioux City, forgery (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 26, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.
First courthouse
The first Woodbury County Courthouse, 1878-1918, stood at the southeast corner of Sixth and Pierce streets.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse construction
The Woodbury County Courthouse is under construction in this photo from Sept. 19, 1916.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse construction
The Woodbury County Courthouse is shown under construction in this photo from May 24, 1917. The courthouse opened the following year.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse drawing
An early drawing of the Woodbury County Courthouse is shown.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse dome
The Woodbury County Courthouse dome is under construction in this photo from Oct. 17, 1917.
Sioux City Public Museum
'Western Architect'
A page from "The Western Architect" publication from February 1921, showing the interior of the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
'Western Architect'
A page from "The Western Architect" publication from February 1921, showing the interior of the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse and City Hall
Traffic drives on Douglas Street in front of the Woodbury County Courthouse, left, and Sioux City Hall in about 1965. City Hall was found to be tipping in January 1965.
Sioux City Public Museum
Woodbury County Courthouse
The current Woodbury County courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse interior
A view from inside the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Light fixtures
Light fixtures inside the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse mail chute
The 90-year-old mail chute in the Woodbury County Courthouse was shut down in 2011 because it didn't meet U.S. Postal Service requirements for public access.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Courthouse security
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew is shown in the county courthouse in a April 2015 photo.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Courtroom repairs
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services director, climbs over a bench in Courtroom 203 on the second-floor of the county courthouse in July 2016. The courtroom was closed while workers repaired a slab of marble that fell out of a window surround and almost caused stained glass windows to fall out of their frames.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse terra cotta
Straps and a board hold up a failing terra cotta tile at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse terra cotta
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services Director, raises a lift to a loose piece of terra cotta at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016. Terra cotta tiles on the south side of the building's exterior were in immediate danger of falling down to the ground and there several additional areas where cement grout was missing on the decorative tiles.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Election Watch Party
People attend an election watch party at the Woodbury County Courthouse in November 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse repair
Ceiling tiles at the Woodbury County Courthouse, shown in December 2016, were in need of repairs.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse architecture
The Woodbury County Courthouse features sculptural work by Alfonso Iannelli, an influential Italian-American modernist artist who briefly worked with Frank Lloyd Wright.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse architecture
Two buffalo head sculptures can be seen on the backside of the Woodbury County Courthouse, which opened in 1918. The building is an example of Prairie School architecture.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse exterior
The Woodbury County Courthouse, which opened in March 1918 at 620 Douglas St., houses courtrooms and most county departments.
Sioux City Journal file
