Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Tamika Ann Milon, 18, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Aug. 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Raymundo Topete-Pena, 37, Hawarden, Iowa, forgery; sentenced Aug. 15, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Abraham Godina Garcia, 20, Dakota City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 28, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Gage Lucan Chacon, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Conner Layton Lund, 22, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 19, five years prison.

Jaidyn Kelly Jean Martin, 19, Sioux City, child endangerment, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Aug. 7, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Briar Richard Merrick, 26, Walthill, Nebraska, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony; sentenced Aug. 27, 15 years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Candice L. Steffens, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison.

Isaac Gordon Petersen, 34, Sioux City, child endangerment (two counts), operating while intoxicated; sentenced Aug. 23, two years prison suspended, two years probation on child endangerment charges, 30 days jail for OWI.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jeffrey William Divis, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 26, five years prison.

Aaron Lee Wolfe, 57, Sioux City, forgery (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 26, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.

