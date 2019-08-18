{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Andrew Miller, 26, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 14, 30 days jail, one year probation.

Charles Benjamin Barker, 59, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts), probation violation; sentenced July 22, probation revoked, 20 years prison.

Steven Michael Penenger, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, domestic abuse assault -- displaying a dangerous weapon, second-degree harassment; sentenced Aug. 14, five years prison.

Phillip Jackson, 34, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Aug. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Tasha Marie Ringer, 34, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 8, deferred judgment, one year probation.

