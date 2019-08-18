Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Andrew Miller, 26, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 14, 30 days jail, one year probation.
Charles Benjamin Barker, 59, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts), probation violation; sentenced July 22, probation revoked, 20 years prison.
Steven Michael Penenger, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, domestic abuse assault -- displaying a dangerous weapon, second-degree harassment; sentenced Aug. 14, five years prison.
Phillip Jackson, 34, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Aug. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Tasha Marie Ringer, 34, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 8, deferred judgment, one year probation.
Date booked: 8/9/2019. Charges: criminal mischief, vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools. Bond amount: $6,000.
Date booked: 8/9/2019. Charges: parole violation, drug tax stamp, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $15,100.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, criminal trespass, interference with official acts, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charges: OWI, no drivers license, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/11/2019. Charge: theft 1st. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/11/2019. Charges: burglary 3rd (building), aggravated domestic assault, no contact order, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $7,600.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/10/2019. Charge: domestic assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/7/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, serious domestic assault, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: probation violation, possession of prescriptions, theft 5th. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/7/2019. Charge: OWI 3rd. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/11/2019. Charge: distribution of drugs to underage. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charge: hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: operating without owner's consent. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/9/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, no drivers license, carrying weapon, aggravated eluding, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, interference with official acts, terroristic threats. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charge: robbery 2nd. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $3,500.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, contempt of court, harassment. Bond amount: $3,900.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charges: contempt of court, probation violation, possession of prescriptions, theft 5th. Bond amount: $4,300.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charges: probation violation, felon in possession of a firearm, driving while barred, simple domestic assault. Bond amount: $28,300.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, interference with official acts, criminal trespass, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/10/2019. Charge: serious police assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/10/2019. Charge: child endangerment, theft 3rd. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with revoked license. Bond amount: $2,300.
