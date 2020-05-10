You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Christopher Cable Haig, 49, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 6, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Monica Jo Huber, 37, Sioux City, third-degree theft, forgery (two counts); sentenced May 5, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation on forgery charges, 20 days jail on theft charge.

Woman sues Hard Rock for including jalapenos in her food
Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years for stealing cars from Knoepfler
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

Charles Albert Achuff
Tanner Baby-Dreamer Sayavong
James Joseph Chrestensen
James Michael Couron
Elwood Prentiss Grant
