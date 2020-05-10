Latest Woodbury County court report

×
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Christopher Cable Haig, 49, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 6, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Monica Jo Huber, 37, Sioux City, third-degree theft, forgery (two counts); sentenced May 5, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation on forgery charges, 20 days jail on theft charge.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
