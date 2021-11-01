Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Theodore James Langfitt, 24, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 28, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Jolynn May Pullen, 41, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 26, 40 days jail, one year probation.
Lucho Gurari, 33, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 25, 10 years prison.
Joseph Lane Watts, 29, Jackson, Nebraska, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 26, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 10 days jail for possession.
Brittany Nichole Peterson, 28, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Oct. 22, five years prison.
Benjamin Franklin Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, assault on a peace officer, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 25, probation revoked, 10 years prison.