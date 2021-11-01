 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Theodore James Langfitt, 24, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 28, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Jolynn May Pullen, 41, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 26, 40 days jail, one year probation.

Lucho Gurari, 33, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 25, 10 years prison.

Joseph Lane Watts, 29, Jackson, Nebraska, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 26, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 10 days jail for possession.

Brittany Nichole Peterson, 28, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Oct. 22, five years prison.

Benjamin Franklin Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, assault on a peace officer, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 25, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

