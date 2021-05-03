 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
0 comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Atem Manyiel Anyoun, 43, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- third offense, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced April 21, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation, 30 days jail on possession charge.

Juan Alberto Espinoza Anaya, 48, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced April 23, 45 days jail, one year probation.

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 18, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 26, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Rachal Jean Osgatharp, 38, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced April 26, deferred judgment, three years probation on neglect charge, five days jail for OWI.

Jayson Wade Taylor, 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced April 23, 120 days jail.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Aaron Edward Slotsky, 43, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced April 17, five years prison.

Taylor Rachelle Evans, 27, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced April 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Camp High Hopes' Derek Bergman talks about the Sioux City camp

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News