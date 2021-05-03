Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Atem Manyiel Anyoun, 43, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- third offense, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced April 21, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation, 30 days jail on possession charge.
Juan Alberto Espinoza Anaya, 48, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced April 23, 45 days jail, one year probation.
Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 18, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 26, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Rachal Jean Osgatharp, 38, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced April 26, deferred judgment, three years probation on neglect charge, five days jail for OWI.
Jayson Wade Taylor, 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced April 23, 120 days jail.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Aaron Edward Slotsky, 43, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced April 17, five years prison.
Taylor Rachelle Evans, 27, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced April 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.