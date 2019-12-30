You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Jose Dolores Villafan-Garcia, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts), first-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 20, 15 years prison.

