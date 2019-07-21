Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Kristin Godina, 30, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, probation violation; sentenced July 18, probation revoked, five years prison.
Jason Alan Phelps, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced July 17, five years prison.
Briana Shaquin Grant, 24, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, failure to appear; sentenced July 18, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Kelly Rex Coop, 33, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 18, five years prison suspended, three years probation on possession charge, 90 days jail for attempted burglary.
Kade Eric Brown, 21, Tama, Iowa, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced July 15, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Robert Dam, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced July 15, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jo Hansen Marshall Hansen, 36, Loganville, Georgia, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced July 16, 165 days jail, two years probation.
Caroline Newby, 23, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced July 16, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Jeremiah Joseph Shortenhaus, 25, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 15, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Kody Austin Ward, 26, Sergeant Bluff, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced July 17, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation for possession with intent to deliver, 40 days jail on possession charge.
