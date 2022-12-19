 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation for forgery, 15 days jail for theft.

