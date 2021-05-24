Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Beau Orlando Gries, 30, Le Mars, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 28, 15 years prison.

Ryan Steven Maier, 24, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Roberto Fidel Olmos, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 20, five years prison.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Davis Rave Frazier, 18, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 5, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Gary Wayne Wiseman Jr., 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 17, five years prison.

Roy Lynn Gold, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 7, 15 years prison.

Darla Jean Larsen-Provost, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.