Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Beau Orlando Gries, 30, Le Mars, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 28, 15 years prison.

Ryan Steven Maier, 24, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Roberto Fidel Olmos, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 20, five years prison.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Davis Rave Frazier, 18, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 5, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Gary Wayne Wiseman Jr., 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 17, five years prison.

Roy Lynn Gold, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a  controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 7, 15 years prison.

Darla Jean Larsen-Provost, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Joshua Daniel Green, 22, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced May 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 30 days jail for OWI.

Kristopher David Buller, 37, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced May 17, 10 years prison

Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 36, Sioux City, driving while license revoked (two counts), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced May 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

David Jesse Barragan, 25, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced May 17, 10 days jail.

Ronald Evan Warner, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jonothon Alexander Lopez, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts), drug tax stamp violation; sentenced May 8, 10 years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Porfirio Antonio Pineda, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts); sentenced May 20, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Beau Orlando Gries, 30, Le Mars, willful injury; sentenced May 20, five years prison.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Cordarole Juan Cota, 35, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced May 20, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

