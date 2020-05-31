Latest Woodbury County court report

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Jeremy William Lillich, 47, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 27, five years prison.
Levi Lewis Iverson, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced May 27, 20 years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Adonnis M. Stewart, 30, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced May 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Grandt David Beberniss, 23, Guide Rock, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced May 22, five years prison.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.