Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Jeremy William Lillich, 47, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 27, five years prison.

Levi Lewis Iverson, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced May 27, 20 years prison.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Adonnis M. Stewart, 30, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced May 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Grandt David Beberniss, 23, Guide Rock, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced May 22, five years prison.

