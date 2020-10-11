Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Deena Marie Hayes, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, child endangerment; sentenced Oct. 8, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Krista Ann Tran, 53, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 8, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.
Austin Rockwood, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Valdemar Grimaldo Jr., 29, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 7, five years prison.
Glenn Allen Zephier, 38, Lake Andes, South Dakota, assault causing serious injury; sentenced Oct. 7, five years prison.
Patrick M. Hogan, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jesse Earl Dowty, 34, Sioux City, first-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 9, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Ryan Wayne Sharp, 35, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.
