Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Deena Marie Hayes, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, child endangerment; sentenced Oct. 8, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Krista Ann Tran, 53, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 8, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Austin Rockwood, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Valdemar Grimaldo Jr., 29, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 7, five years prison.

Glenn Allen Zephier, 38, Lake Andes, South Dakota, assault causing serious injury; sentenced Oct. 7, five years prison.

Patrick M. Hogan, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jesse Earl Dowty, 34, Sioux City, first-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 9, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Ryan Wayne Sharp, 35, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Sioux City man sentenced to 32 years prison for selling meth, cocaine, heroin
Latest Woodbury County court report
Ex-Sioux City treatment plant superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying tests
