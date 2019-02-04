Try 1 month for 99¢
Before Judge Patrick Tott

Noe Hernandez Martinez, 26, Sioux City, child endangerment; sentenced Jan. 30, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Brian John Parker, 33, Macy, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Raven Angel Carda, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Alicia Ann Conley, 30, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison suspended two years probation.

Jessica Ann Conley, 38, South Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Jan. 28, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Carvell Seaman England, 35, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer; sentenced Jan. 30, five years prison suspended on criminal mischief charge, 90 days jail for assault, two years probation.

Felicia Alexandria Brownrigg, 29, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Enrique Suarez, 21, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Dutch Allan Dekok, 49, Sioux City, manufacturing a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Jan. 29, 10 years prison.

