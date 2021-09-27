 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Jennifer Lynn Nicolls, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Madilyne Janelle Bishop, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Sept. 21, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Matthew Bol Bol, 19, Bellevue, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Frank Lester Heeren, 58, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Chad Allan Hodgins, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, 10 years prison.

Brian Timothy Ratigan, 66, Tucson, Arizona, possession of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Sept. 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Larry Dean Robertson Jr., 28, Jeanerette, Louisiana, second-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced Sept. 17, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Ashlyn Ann Carney, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Bridget Sue McClure, 49, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Mario Lee Hayes, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Damien Joseph Keairns, 39, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (two counts), credit or debit card fraud; sentenced Sept. 21, five years prison.

Joshua Donald Lee Polk, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 21, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge, 14 days for OWI.

Jose Alfredo Adame Anzua, 33, Oyens, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 21, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

