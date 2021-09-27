Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Jennifer Lynn Nicolls, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Madilyne Janelle Bishop, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Sept. 21, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Matthew Bol Bol, 19, Bellevue, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Frank Lester Heeren, 58, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Chad Allan Hodgins, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, 10 years prison.
Brian Timothy Ratigan, 66, Tucson, Arizona, possession of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Sept. 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Larry Dean Robertson Jr., 28, Jeanerette, Louisiana, second-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced Sept. 17, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ashlyn Ann Carney, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Bridget Sue McClure, 49, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Mario Lee Hayes, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Damien Joseph Keairns, 39, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (two counts), credit or debit card fraud; sentenced Sept. 21, five years prison.
Joshua Donald Lee Polk, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 21, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge, 14 days for OWI.
Jose Alfredo Adame Anzua, 33, Oyens, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 21, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.