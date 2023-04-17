Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Chase Eugene Carstens, 27, Sioux City, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury; sentenced April 14, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Peter Bryson Carron, 32, Onawa, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced April 10, deferred judgment, five years probation.
Charles Chance Gordon, 40, Sioux City, third-degree burglary -- second offense (habitual offender enhancement)(four counts), second-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement)(two counts), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 11, 15 years prison.
Xavier Pettiford, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced April 12, credit 20 days jail.
People are also reading…
Jorge Chavez Jr., 20, Le Mars, Iowa, trafficking stolen weapons; sentenced April 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Aaron Michael Patterson, 42, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse resulting in physical injury; sentenced April 11, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kennetha Christine Whitebear, 35, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree theft; sentenced April 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.