Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Sunrise Amber Roberts, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 31, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Ken Legure Mayeaux, 43, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced March 28, five years prison.

Daniel Adam Duncan, 44, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced March 25, 45 days jail.

Philip Eugene Clark, 38, Sergeant Bluff, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear; sentenced March 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Rachael Lynn Angerman, 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, forgery (two counts); sentenced March 28, 10 years prison.

