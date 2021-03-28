Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Seth Ross Armell, 31, Winnebago, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Donovan Michael Hudson, 19, Sioux City, possession of an offensive weapon; sentenced March 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Tara Ann Martin, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding; sentenced March 22, 10 years prison.
Joshua Adam Solis, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 22, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Lexis Ismael Estrada, 20, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced March 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
