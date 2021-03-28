 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Roger Sailer

Seth Ross Armell, 31, Winnebago, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Donovan Michael Hudson, 19, Sioux City, possession of an offensive weapon; sentenced March 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Tara Ann Martin, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding; sentenced March 22, 10 years prison.

Joshua Adam Solis, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 22, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Lexis Ismael Estrada, 20, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced March 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

