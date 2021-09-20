 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Austin Lundy, 31, Council Bluffs, Iowa, forgery (two counts); sentenced Sept. 9, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Angel Christine Redman, 26, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 9, 10 years prison.

Dorothy Marie Rice, 54, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Wesley John Verzani, 36, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison.

Lee Carey Bowman, 53, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 9, 10 years prison.

Jaime Miguel Espinoza, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jeramie Grant Frederick, 44, Sioux City, escape; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison.

Charissa Ellen Lasley, 44, Macy, Nebraska, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Sept. 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Johnny Edward Harris, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 13, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Xavier Quavondo Pettiford, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 13, 10 years prison.

Kenneth Ray Rogers, 51, Sioux City, fraudulent submission to an insurer; sentenced Sept. 13, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Joshua Lee Ochoa, 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 13, 10 years prison.

