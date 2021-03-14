Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Brenda Jean Davis, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp; sentenced Feb. 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jonetta Clark, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Timothy Fields, 29, Sioux City, child endangerment causing bodily injury; sentenced March 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
David Duane Jones Jr., 24, Sioux City, neglect of a dependent person, child endangerment causing bodily injury; sentenced March 8, 15 years prison.
Kimberly Sue Rausch, 31, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Daniel Duane Schoch, 39, Fremont, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced March 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
