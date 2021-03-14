 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Brenda Jean Davis, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp; sentenced Feb. 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jonetta Clark, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Timothy Fields, 29, Sioux City, child endangerment causing bodily injury; sentenced March 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

David Duane Jones Jr., 24, Sioux City, neglect of a dependent person, child endangerment causing bodily injury; sentenced March 8, 15 years prison.

Kimberly Sue Rausch, 31, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Daniel Duane Schoch, 39, Fremont, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced March 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

