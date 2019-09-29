Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Justin Paul Bringman, 29, Westfield, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, eluding; sentenced Sept. 27, five years prison.
Salomon Rojas Jr., 39, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 27, five years prison.
Scott James Blackman, 57, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Nicole Becker, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 25, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Dean Christiansen, 58, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced Sept. 25, five years prison.
Jeremiah Adrian Grosvenor, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (three counts), operating while intoxicated (two counts); sentenced Sept. 24, five years prison suspended, three years probation on drug charges, four days jail on OWI charges.
Edward Leo Keleher, 48, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 23, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Adam Arreola Gomez, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Sept. 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Jessica Louis Barnhart, 25, Norfolk, Nebraska, credit card fraud; sentenced Sept. 17, deferred judgment, one year probation.
Jeffrey Michael Dicus, 35, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 24, deferred judgment, two years probation on theft charged, two days jail on drug charge.
Lovell Dante Dill, 27, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 24, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Casey Arnold Ellis, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 24, five years prison.
Zachary Michael Taylor, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Wade Laurence Chinn, 51, Sioux City, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 26, 10 years prison.
Jeffrey Andrew Monier, 37, Sioux City, forgery (six counts); sentenced Sept. 26, 15 years prison.