Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Justin Paul Bringman, 29, Westfield, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, eluding; sentenced Sept. 27, five years prison.

Salomon Rojas Jr., 39, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 27, five years prison.

Scott James Blackman, 57, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Nicole Becker, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 25, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Dean Christiansen, 58, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced Sept. 25, five years prison.

Jeremiah Adrian Grosvenor, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (three counts), operating while intoxicated (two counts); sentenced Sept. 24, five years prison suspended, three years probation on drug charges, four days jail on OWI charges.

Edward Leo Keleher, 48, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 23, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Adam Arreola Gomez, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Sept. 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jessica Louis Barnhart, 25, Norfolk, Nebraska, credit card fraud; sentenced Sept. 17, deferred judgment, one year probation.

Latest Woodbury County court report

Jeffrey Michael Dicus, 35, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 24, deferred judgment, two years probation on theft charged, two days jail on drug charge.

Lovell Dante Dill, 27, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 24, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Casey Arnold Ellis, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 24, five years prison.

Zachary Michael Taylor, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Wade Laurence Chinn, 51, Sioux City, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 26, 10 years prison.

Jeffrey Andrew Monier, 37, Sioux City, forgery (six counts); sentenced Sept. 26, 15 years prison.

