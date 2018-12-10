Try 1 month for 99¢
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Katelyn Nicole Daniels, 23, Sioux City, third-degree theft, operating vehicle without owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 5, four years prison suspended, four years probation, seven days jail on possession charge.

Jolinda Chazetin Mahan, 35, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 6, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

Larry Lee Baker Williams, 34, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Dec. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Warren Eugene Hardy, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 6, 15 years prison suspended, two year probation.

Tanner Anthony Robinson, 18, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Dec. 3, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Andrea Lenn Rockwood, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Dec. 3, five years prison.

James Dean Wilde, 18, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Dec. 3, deferred judgment, two years probation.

