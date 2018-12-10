Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Katelyn Nicole Daniels, 23, Sioux City, third-degree theft, operating vehicle without owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 5, four years prison suspended, four years probation, seven days jail on possession charge.
Jolinda Chazetin Mahan, 35, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 6, two years prison suspended, one year probation.
Larry Lee Baker Williams, 34, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Dec. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Warren Eugene Hardy, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 6, 15 years prison suspended, two year probation.
Tanner Anthony Robinson, 18, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Dec. 3, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Andrea Lenn Rockwood, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Dec. 3, five years prison.
James Dean Wilde, 18, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Dec. 3, deferred judgment, two years probation.